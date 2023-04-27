Noose found on property of Naperville middle school

A noose was discovered on the property of a Naperville middle school Wednesday.

According to Naperville police, the noose was found by a faculty member and the incident was reported to the department.

Police say they are working with District 204 as the investigation unfolds.

They did not confirm the name of the middle school where the noose was found, however, a parent told FOX 32 it was discovered at Scullen Middle School.