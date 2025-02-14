North Aurora man convicted in 2020 gang-related double murder

The Brief Guilty verdict: James Brown Jr., 31, was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2020 Veterans Day shooting that killed Cassandra and Changina Chatman. Gang-related shooting: Prosecutors said Brown, a Black Disciples gang member, fired 14 shots into a Boulder Hill home in an act of gang retaliation. Life sentence: Brown was tracked down through surveillance footage and arrested; he now faces life in prison without parole.



A North Aurora man was found guilty in a 2020 double murder following a four-day jury trial last week.

The verdict came after just three hours of jury deliberation.

What we know:

James Brown Jr., 31, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in a 2020 Veterans Day shooting.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the Boulder Hill subdivision when 14 gunshots were fired into a home.

Six people were inside at the time. Two victims, Cassandra Chatman and Changina Chatman, were struck and later died from their injuries, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined the shooting was gang-related retaliation, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities used footage from multiple neighborhood cameras to identify a black Porsche as the suspect's vehicle. The car was later found in North Aurora, and police followed it to a residence, where multiple people, including Brown, were taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Brown was identified as a member of the Black Disciples street gang.

What's next:

Following the guilty verdict, Brown will be serving a life sentence without parole.