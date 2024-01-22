North Carolina woman allegedly stabs 10-year-old sibling to death

article

A North Carolina woman was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her 10-year-old sibling to death.

On Jan. 16, deputies from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a missing child in Enfield, North Carolina.

When deputies arrived at a residence on the 2000 block of Beaverdam Road, they learned that the mother of the missing 10-year-old found the child in the backyard.

The child had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believed that the child was stabbed inside the home and then moved outside.

The older sibling of the 10-year-old, Kaneijah Zyir Bradely, 22, was arrested in connection to the child’s death.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Bradley is currently being held without bond at the Halifax County Detention Center as she awaits her court date on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lt. R. Somogyi with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is such a sad incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Sheriff Tyree Davis said in a Facebook post.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.