North Chicago aims to open beach closed since the 1930s by July

After being closed for decades, a beach in North Chicago is getting new life.

The city announced it will break ground Wednesday morning on a beach at Foss Park along Lake Michigan.

North Chicago has been working for 20 years to reopen the beach, which was closed in the 1930s.

The beach will be 200 feet long and have 200 feet of sand leading to the beach.

Officials hope to have it open by the Fourth of July.