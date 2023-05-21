Man killed, another injured in shooting outside north suburban home

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded outside a home in North Chicago Saturday night, according to Lake County officials.

North Chicago Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue at approximately 7:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they located two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 42-year-old man of North Chicago, was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 18-year-old man of North Chicago, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The men were outside of a home when they were shot, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted. The shooters fled the scene.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force will assist with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy for the 42-year-old.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.