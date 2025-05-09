North Chicago man identified in fatal Waukegan shooting

The Brief A 27-year-old man was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in Waukegan on May 8. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he died shortly after arrival. The case is being investigated as a homicide by Waukegan police.



A North Chicago man died after being found shot inside a vehicle in Waukegan on Thursday, according to officials.

What we know:

Just before noon, first responders were called to the 400 block of North Sheridan Road for a report of a person shot.

Police and fire crews arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Daniel Blalock.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Friday and confirmed that Blalock died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Waukegan Police Department’s Major Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and detectives are continuing the investigation as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive. No arrests have been announced as of Friday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Waukegan police.