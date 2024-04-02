North Chicago man sexually abused Evanston woman outside her home: police

A North Chicago man was arrested exactly one month after allegedly sexually abusing a woman in Evanston.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Noyes Street.

According to Evanston police, the 20-year-old female victim was entering her home when 26-year-old Carlos E. Scott approached her in the north stairwell of her building, grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and groped her.

The victim happened to be on the phone with a friend at the time who heard the attack take place. The friend then came to her aid at the scene and Scott fled the area, police said.

The victim suffered minor scratches to her body as a result of the assault.

Carlos E. Scott | Evanston Police Department

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of Scott and he was later identified by a member of the Northwestern University Police Department. The investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Scott was in Evanston at the time of the incident and had been at the Northwestern women's basketball game before the assault occurred.

On March 27, Scott was taken into custody at his jobsite in Vernon Hills. He was charged with one felony count of Criminal Sexual Abuse by Force.

Scott is currently being held at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 18.