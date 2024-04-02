Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County
10
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:36 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

North Chicago man sexually abused Evanston woman outside her home: police

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 2, 2024 8:00pm CDT
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. - A North Chicago man was arrested exactly one month after allegedly sexually abusing a woman in Evanston.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Noyes Street.

According to Evanston police, the 20-year-old female victim was entering her home when 26-year-old Carlos E. Scott approached her in the north stairwell of her building, grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth and groped her.

The victim happened to be on the phone with a friend at the time who heard the attack take place. The friend then came to her aid at the scene and Scott fled the area, police said.

The victim suffered minor scratches to her body as a result of the assault.

Carlos E. Scott | Evanston Police Department

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of Scott and he was later identified by a member of the Northwestern University Police Department. The investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Scott was in Evanston at the time of the incident and had been at the Northwestern women's basketball game before the assault occurred.

On March 27, Scott was taken into custody at his jobsite in Vernon Hills. He was charged with one felony count of Criminal Sexual Abuse by Force.

Scott is currently being held at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 18.