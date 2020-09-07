North Chicago teen killed, 77-year-old bystander wounded in shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday in a shooting that also wounded a 77-year-old woman gardening nearby in suburban North Chicago.

A gunman showed up in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue, exited and opened fire on the teen in the roadway, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Taskforce.

The name of the 18-year-old who died has not been released by the Lake County coroner’s office.

The 77-year-old woman was shot in her leg by a stray bullet and hospitalized, the task force said in a statement. She is expected to survive her injury.

The shooter reentered the vehicle and drove off, according to the release.