North Lawndale shooting: 1 killed, another wounded in drive-by

A shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon left one man dead and another injured.

Around 12:29 p.m., police say two men, ages 43 and 26, were standing on the street in the 3900 block of W Fillmore St. when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them and an offender inside the car pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The younger victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the older victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left hip and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Police say the 26-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.