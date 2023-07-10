North Lawndale shooting: Gunman walks up to victim, opens fire and strikes him in head

A 37-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 2:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3900 block of West Cermak Rd. when an offender approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and upper body, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.