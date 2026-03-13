New 2026 ranking names Illinois' friendliest cities
CHICAGO - Which Illinois cities are the friendliest? A new report offers an answer, and four of the top five are Chicago suburbs.
What we know:
Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social platform, released its 2026 Friendliest Cities rankings for Illinois.
The top five cities are:
- Davis – rural village in northwest Illinois
- Winnetka – north suburb of Chicago
- Hickory Hills – southwest suburb of Chicago
- University Park – far south suburb of Chicago
- Northfield – north suburb of Chicago
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What they're saying:
"Rankings like these are a reflection of something that can't be manufactured: the everyday choices neighbors make to show up for each other," Kelsey Grady, Nextdoor’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.
"From a welcome post for someone new on the block to sharing a recommendation or lending a hand, those small moments add up to something real. Winnetka exemplifies what it looks like when a community genuinely takes care of its own."
How it works:
The rankings are based on how residents interact on the Nextdoor platform.
The "Friendliness Score" functions as an index. It gives one city a top score of 100 and ranks others in comparison.
Factors include:
- Posts with a positive or negative tone
- Fulfilled neighbor requests for help or recommendations
- Posts expressing neighborhood pride or dissatisfaction
- Free items shared in the For Sale & Free section
- Welcome posts that receive responses from neighbors
- Neighbors promoting or recommending local businesses
What you can do:
The full list of Illinois' friendliest cities is available HERE.
The Source: The information in this story came from Nextdoor.