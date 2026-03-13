New 2026 ranking names Illinois' friendliest cities

The Brief Nextdoor released its 2026 list of Illinois' friendliest cities. A community outside the Chicago area ranked No. 1. Rankings are based on positive neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform.



Which Illinois cities are the friendliest? A new report offers an answer, and four of the top five are Chicago suburbs.

What we know:

Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social platform, released its 2026 Friendliest Cities rankings for Illinois.

The top five cities are:

Davis – rural village in northwest Illinois Winnetka – north suburb of Chicago Hickory Hills – southwest suburb of Chicago University Park – far south suburb of Chicago Northfield – north suburb of Chicago

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What they're saying:

"Rankings like these are a reflection of something that can't be manufactured: the everyday choices neighbors make to show up for each other," Kelsey Grady, Nextdoor’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.

"From a welcome post for someone new on the block to sharing a recommendation or lending a hand, those small moments add up to something real. Winnetka exemplifies what it looks like when a community genuinely takes care of its own."

How it works:

The rankings are based on how residents interact on the Nextdoor platform.

The "Friendliness Score" functions as an index. It gives one city a top score of 100 and ranks others in comparison.

Factors include:

Posts with a positive or negative tone

Fulfilled neighbor requests for help or recommendations

Posts expressing neighborhood pride or dissatisfaction

Free items shared in the For Sale & Free section

Welcome posts that receive responses from neighbors

Neighbors promoting or recommending local businesses

What you can do:

The full list of Illinois' friendliest cities is available HERE.