A 43-year-old man was gunned down Saturday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 2:35 p.m., police say the male victim was in a parking lot in the 3900 block of W. Ogden Ave. when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.