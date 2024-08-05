North Lawndale shooting: Man killed on Chicago's West Side

A man died after being shot early Monday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.