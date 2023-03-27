North Lawndale shooting: Man shot in back by unknown gunman

A 29-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of S. St. Louis Ave. when shots were fired by an unknown offender and he was struck in the back.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.