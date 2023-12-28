Man tried to force 14-year-old girl into vehicle in North Park

Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a young girl in North Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., the 14-year-old girl was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue when an offender exited his vehicle, grabbed the victim in a headlock and attempted to force her inside the vehicle, police said.

The girl was able to break free and the offender fled northbound on Kimball Avenue.

The offender is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He had a fair complexion, brown wavy hair and was wearing a red and black jacket.

His vehicle was a black Jeep carryall with Illinois license plate #EE81455.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Three at (312)-744-8261.