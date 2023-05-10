North Shore Classic re-branded as Highland Park Strong Half Marathon

The North Shore Classic is being re-branded to support the community of Highland Park.

It will now be called the Highland Park Strong Half Marathon.

The run will begin in downtown Highland Park and make its way north, past historic sites in Fort Sheridan, before looping back to its starting point.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There will also be a 5K and 1-mile fun run as well as a virtual option.

The Highland Park Community Foundation is a charitable partner of the event, which is set for June 4.