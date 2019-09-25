North Side burglar breaks into garages: police

Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a series of garage burglaries that have occurred in September in Ravenswood, North Center and Lake View.

In most of the incidents, the burglar got into the garage through an unlocked door, Chicago police said, though in one case the side door was pried open. The burglar would then steal property before fleeing.

The burglaries happened at all hours of the day between Sept. 3 and Sept. 22, police said. They happened in:

The 4500 block of North Hermitage Avenue;

The 1800 block of West Bernice Avenue;

The 3500 block of West Hermitage Avenue;

The 2000 block of West Cuyler Avenue; and

The 1900 block of West Oakdale Avenue.

Police did not offer a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.