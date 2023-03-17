North Side businesses hit in burglary spree

Businesses in several North Side neighborhoods were burglarized over a two-day period this week.

In each incident, two burglars break into the business with a pry tool and damage cash registers and file cabinets to steal money and property, according to a CPD business alert.

The burglaries occurred at businesses in the following locations:

At 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday in 1000 block of West Wrightwood Avenue

From 12:04 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Halsted Street

At 3:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of West Irving Park Road

At 3:48 a.m. on Thursday in the 1900 block of West Byron Street

From 11:27 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the 3900 block of North Lincoln Avenue

From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue

From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue

At 5:27 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of North Lincoln Avenue

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.