Chicago residents warned about rash of carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents about a rash of ruse car accidents that have lead to carjackings.

In each incident, the offender rear end's the victim's vehicle, police said in a community alert. When the victim gets out to exchange information, the offender enters their vehicle and flees the scene.

The incidents occurred:

About 6:30 a.m. Aug. 21, in the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue;

About 9:40 a.m., Aug. 23, in the 300 block of West 23rd Street;

About 10:55 a.m. June 21, in the 3400 Block of North Lakeshore Drive;

About 11 a.m. Aug. 21, in the 600 block of West Irving Park Road;

About 11:20 a.m. Aug. 23, in the 100 block of North Sangamon Avenue.

The offenders were described as three African-American males between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old, police said.

If you have any information, you can contact Area Three detectives at 312-745-6110.