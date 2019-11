article

Inbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed Tuesday during rush hour as police investigated a shooting near south suburban Markham.

About 2 p.m., a male was shot on I-57 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Inbound lanes of I-57 were closed about 4:45 p.m. between 147th and 159th streets, state police said.