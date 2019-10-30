Northbrook assisted living worker sued for alleged sexual abuse of resident

An employee at a Northbrook assisted living facility is being sued for allegedly sexually abusing a resident there.

Snezana “Sue” Djuricic, an employee at North Shore Place in Northbrook, was sued by the estate of a man who lived there between June 2017 to June 2018, when he was 59 years old, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 11 in Cook County circuit court.

The suit also names North Shore Place as a defendant for failure to protect the resident.

Djenecic’s employers were made aware of the alleged abuse when North Shore Place staff notified them that Djuricic was “strangely over protective” and “over friendly” with the man, the lawsuit states.

When a client services coordinator went to investigate, he allegedly found Djuricic showering in the man’s bathroom, the suit states. Djuricic allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the man, who suffered from dementia and other disabilities.

The suit states that because his disabilities rendered him incapable of consenting to sexual activity, the alleged actions constitute assault.

His estate is asking for $50,000 each from Djuricic and North Shore Place, saying he suffered personal injuries including loss of dignity and respect, emotional distress and psychological injury.

North Shore Place representatives could not be reached for comment.