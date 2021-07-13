Northbrook woman heads to space alongside billionaire Richard Branson

The world watched in awe this weekend as regular people headed to space. One woman on the spacecraft grew up in suburban Northbrook.

On Sunday, you may have watched as billionaire Richard Branson became the first person to blast into space in his own spaceship. But what you may not have known is that one of the five crewmates went to Glenbrook North High School.

"I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars. Now I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," Branson said.

The woman seen on video smiling next to Branson was Beth Moses. She was one of the mission specialists in the cabin of Virgin Galactic VSS Unity.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As the Chief Astronaut Instructor at Virgin Galactic, Moses served as cabin lead and test director in space, overseeing the safe execution of the test flight objectives. But before she took off in her career, she graduated from Glenbrook North High School in 1987.

We are told she was in love with physics and found her home in the science department, where she was president of the science club.

This past May, Moses received the school's Distinguished Alumni Award.

An assistant principal at the school who keeps in contact with Moses explained why she was honored.

"Being on projects like this past one where she's going to bring people into outer space and give people opportunities, and you know she's in the forefront of where we're going as a world and so it was perfect timing for us to recognize her at this time," said Mike Tarjan.

Advertisement

The school is hoping to bring her back in the fall to work with physics students.