Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach.

The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday. The space is triple the size of the old facility in Park City.

Officials said the expansion was much needed as the food bank's meal distribution has grown to nearly 13 million meals, so far this year. This is up from just over 9 million meals served in Lake County in 2019.

"Because it is all of us together that will help our neighbors thrive," said Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the food bank.

The new center will also help the food bank increase the number of volunteers per shift from 50 to 100.