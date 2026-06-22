Northern Illinois home explosion forces evacuation of hundreds

The Brief A home exploded around 6 a.m. Monday in the Chateau Estates community near Dixon, Illinois, seriously injuring one person who was transported to a local hospital. Elevated gas levels prompted authorities to evacuate the entire community, affecting 106 addresses and an estimated 300 to 400 residents. Residents are expected to return later Monday after Nicor Gas restores service to each home. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.



A home explosion in northern Illinois has forced the evacuation of 300 to 400 residents Monday and left one person with serious injuries, authorities said.

The backstory:

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Estates Road in the Chateau Estates community near Dixon.

According to the Dixon Police Department, one person was inside the home when the explosion occurred and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon. Additional information about the person's condition was not immediately available.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the entire Chateau Estates community after elevated gas levels were detected throughout the park. The evacuation affects 106 addresses and an estimated 300 to 400 residents.

Police said residents were expected to return to their homes later Monday afternoon.

Before residents can return, Nicor Gas crews must restore gas service to each home individually. Residents will need to be present for the work to be completed, police said.

An emergency shelter was established at Reagan Middle School, and transportation was provided for residents in need by the Reagan Mass Transit District.

What's next:

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the Chateau Estates area while emergency crews continue to manage the scene.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.