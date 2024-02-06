Northern Illinois University expands free college program for high school seniors

High school seniors in Illinois could be able to go to college for free.

Northern Illinois University is expanding the eligibility for its "AIM High Huskie Pledge Program."

High schoolers who graduate with an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher won't have to pay any tuition or general fees for at least their first year.

Their family's income also needs to be below $100,000, up from the previous requirement of below $75,000.

For more information on the program, visit NIU's website.