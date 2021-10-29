Northern lights could be visible in parts of Illinois Halloween weekend due to massive solar flare

FOX 32 Meteorologist Tim McGill said showers with continue on and off through Friday night and linger into early Saturday, especially near the lakefront.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Gusty winds could whip up waves as big as seven to 12 feet.

Come Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies.

Temps will be in the middle to upper 50s this weekend before the coldest air in nearly seven months arrives next week.

The month of November will start off chilly with highs mostly in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A solar flare on Thursday could bring the northern lights as far south as northern Illinois by Halloween night.

According to Space.com, the solar flare sparked a strong geomagnetic storm that should supercharge the northern lights, and could make them visible from Illinois.

Experts say in order to get the best chance at seeing the northern lights this weekend, you will want to try to get away from city lights and find the darkest sky possible.