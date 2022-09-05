Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff

article

A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana.

Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, Earley fatally stabbed his uncle, Dennis Earley, and stabbed and injured his dad, John Early, on Sept. 1.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact lead Detective Jake Koch by calling (219) 326-7700 ext. 2561 or by emailing jkoch@lcso.in.gov.