Northwest Indiana police chase: 12-year-old among 3 juveniles arrested

Authorities say a 12-year-old was among three juveniles arrested following a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle in northwest Indiana on Monday.

The Indiana State Police were notified of a shooting in Michigan City around 10:15 p.m. The suspect's vehicle, described as a white Volkswagen Jetta, had been reported stolen.

Minutes later, a state trooper observed the vehicle traveling southbound on Franklin Street near the Meijer store. The officer attempted to pull over the Jetta, but the driver accelerated away at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued onto westbound Interstate 94 into Porter County. As the suspect passed under the S.R. 49 overpass, the driver executed a U-turn on the interstate and traveled the wrong way onto I-94 onto the S.R. 49 westbound entrance ramp. Upon reaching the top of the ramp, the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and became disabled.

A front seat passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police. The remaining occupants were taken into custody.

Efforts to locate the fleeing passenger were unsuccessful, and the individual remains at large.

Additionally, authorities recovered a handgun on the backseat floorboard of the Jetta.

The three suspects taken into custody were identified as a 17-year-old, 15-year-old, and 12-year-old. They were transported to the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center for detainment. They face charges including theft of a firearm, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, operating a motor vehicle while never licensed, and reckless driving.

The shooting that initiated the incident is under investigation by the Michigan City Police Department.