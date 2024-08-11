Northwest Indiana youth football, cheer program rallies after devastating fire destroys storage unit

A youth football and cheer program in Northwest Indiana is picking up the pieces after an overnight fire destroyed their storage unit.

The fire took place early Sunday morning in Pulaski Park, located in the 3700 block of S. Grover Ave. in Hammond, Indiana.

As fire officials investigate the cause, Northlake Pop Warner’s coaches and board members are already looking ahead, determined not to let the devastation define their season.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Kaylee Tello, president of Northlake Pop Warner.

Team conditioning was just getting started and the Northlake Pop Warner Patriots were excited for a bright season. However, a devastating phone call Sunday morning marked an unexpected setback.

"She said, 'It’s gone, the garage is gone.' And I was standing in my kitchen and I just kind of fell to the floor," said Tello.

At Pulaski Park, the team’s garage – used to store safety equipment, training gear, uniforms and more – is a total loss following the fire.

"I believe this is one of our tackling dummies," said Derrious Morris, football director & coach at Northlake Pop Warner.

Morris said the team’s football sled is among the costly items that will need to be replaced.

"Of course, our shoulder pad racks," said Morris.

For the cheer squad, tumbling mats and pompoms have turned to ash.

"Our trophies, our uniforms that we worked hard for," said Makayla Miles, a cheerleader.

"A lot of things they need for competition was inside that garage," said Corshandra Miles, cheer coordinator at Northlake Pop Warner.

Serving areas of Hammond, East Chicago, and Whiting, the organization provides a positive and safe space for youth.

"They make it fun for us," said Abram Aponte, a football player.

Tello said they also work to make access to the program affordable.

"We have parents that are working two-three jobs. We try to keep registrations as a minimum," said Tello. "We spent a lot of time trying to get those funds to be able to get these kids in safe equipment."

This is not the first time the organization has faced adversity.

"We were on the brink of closure three years ago," said Tello. "Four of us came together and said, 'We need to fight for these kids.'"

On Saturday, Aug. 24th, some of the players have the chance of a lifetime. Northlake’s 9U and 11U teams are set to play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. But, without pads and practice gear, it won’t be easy.

"We are going to do everything we can to get them there," said Tello.

By Sunday evening, a GoFundMe account – titled "Support Northlake's Comeback After Fire" – had already raised more than $8,000.

"We have overcome a lot of obstacles, and this is another one that we have to climb," said Corshandra Miles.

With football facemasks strewn across the grass and a barely recognizable jersey among the debris, a lot is gone, but what isn’t lost is their fight.

"If we desire to be great, we’re going to be great. I desire that we will bounce back from this, and that’s what’s going to happen," said Morris.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the team is hosting its 2nd Annual ‘Bubble Trouble Fun Run.

The event – featuring a 5K and foam party – was planned before the fire, and will still take place as scheduled.

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. at Wolf Lake Memorial Park. There is still time to register.