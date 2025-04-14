Chicago postal worker robbery: $150K reward offered for information

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesty of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrests of three suspects involved in a 2023 robbery of a postal worker in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood. The suspects fled on foot after demanding USPS property.



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrests of three people wanted in the 2023 robbery of a postal worker.

The backstory:

The robbery took place just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023 near 748 S. Francisco Ave in the Lawndale neighborhood, officials said.

U.S. postal officials said the suspects demanded USPS property and fled the scene on foot. No further information was provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"). Reference Case No. 3949962.