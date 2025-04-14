Chicago priest cleared of sexual abuse allegations, archdiocese says

The Brief A Chicago priest was cleared of a child sexual abuse allegation and reinstated after an investigation, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced. Rev. Matthew Foley had stepped away from the ministry in January as the investigation began. The allegation stemmed from when he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish, on Chicago's West Side, about 30 years ago.



A Chicago priest was cleared of a child sexual abuse allegation and reinstated to ministry following an investigation, the Archdiocese of Chicago said.

What we know:

The investigation into Rev. Matthew Foley was announced in January, stemming from an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor during his assignment at St. Agatha Parish, on Chicago’s West Side, about 30 years ago.

Foley denied the allegation but stepped away from the ministry during an investigation. The archdiocese said he cooperated with that investigation.

The archdiocese’s Independent Review Board (IRB) determined there was no "reasonable cause" to believe Foley sexually abused the person who made the allegation, according to a letter from Archdiocese Cardinal Blase Cupich.

The review board recommended that Foley be reinstated after the findings, which Cupich said he accepted effective immediately on Monday.

What they're saying:

In the letter, Cupich added:

"It is important to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is of paramount importance. For this reason we take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. At the same time, we must restore the good name of anyone so accused when the allegations are found to be unsubstantiated. To that end, I publicly affirm that Father Foley is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God. He deserves our respect and gratitude and I hope you will join me in thanking him for his long-standing dedication."

Anyone who feels they were sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee is asked to come forward. Information on reporting abuse is on the archdiocese website, archchicago.org.