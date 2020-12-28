Northwest Side burglars posing as electrical repairmen: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of men who are posing as electrical repairmen to burglarize homes on the Northwest Side.
In each incident, one of the men speaks to the homeowner and distracts them while the other goes inside and steals property, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened:
- About 4 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 5500 block of North Normandy Avenue;
- About 1:40 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 5500 block of North Luna Avenue; and
- About 1 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 6100 block of West Montrose Avenue.
Police said the suspects drive a black Nissan pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.