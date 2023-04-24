Northwest Side businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about a series of recent break-ins where burglars made off with cash and alcohol.
In each incident, four suspects wearing black face masks and dark clothing use a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business before stealing cash and bottles of alcohol, according to a CPD business alert.
They then flee the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
- Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 15 in the 4200 block of North Central Avenue
- At 5:03 a.m. on April 15 in the 4600 block of North Central Avenue
- At 1:06 a.m. on April 17 in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road
- At 1:39 a.m. on April 17 in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue
- At 12:54 a.m. on April 23 in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue
- At 4:36 a.m. on April 22 in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue
- At 4:30 a.m. on April 23 in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue
- At 2:23 a.m. on April 24 in the 3200 block of North Pulaski Road
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.