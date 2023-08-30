Northwest Side shooting leaves woman wounded: police

A woman was shot inside a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday night.

The victim, 23, was riding in a vehicle in the 4000 block of Armitage Avenue at 10:20 p.m. when she was wounded by gunfire, according to police.

A vehicle pulled up alongside the car she was in and fired shots into it.

She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.