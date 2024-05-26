Northwest Side shooting: Man in critical condition, suspect on the run

A man is critically wounded after being gunned down on the city's Northwest Side Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of W. Division Street.

Chicago police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was outside when he was confronted by a suspect who fired shots in his direction.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He is reportedly in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.