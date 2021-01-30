Northwestern cheerleader claims donors and fans groped her during university events

The Chicago Tribune reports a Northwestern cheerleader is suing the university, saying she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints.

Hayden Richardson details repeated instances where she says she was harassed in a federal lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois.

She alleges the team's cheer coach at the time required female cheerleaders to "mingle" with powerful donors to help the school bring in more money.

Richardson says older men touched her breasts and buttocks over her uniform during encounters in 2018 and 2019.

Northwestern says it is "committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure and free from discrimination or harassment of any form."