Northwestern Hospital becomes first in Illinois to offer FDA-approved AFib treatment

Northwestern Hospital has become the first medical facility in Illinois to offer a groundbreaking new treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The therapy, known as "Pulsed Field Ablation," represents a minimally invasive approach that promises greater safety and effectiveness compared to conventional treatments. It involves delivering powerful yet brief electrical shocks to target the tissue responsible for the arrhythmia while sparing nearby tissue from damage.

"We currently are the only center in the Chicago area who has any experience, having participated in the two clinical trials that led to FDA approval of these systems," said Dr. Bradley Knight, electrophysiology medical director of Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute.

Dr. Knight holds the distinction of being the first physician in Illinois to perform the new procedure. He recommends Pulsed Field Ablation for patients whose symptoms cannot be adequately controlled with medications.

AFib stands as the most prevalent type of heart arrhythmia, affecting an estimated 5 million individuals in the United States alone.