Northwestern reacts to former lecturer’s op-ed on Dr. Jill Biden

Reaction continues to pour in following a Wall Street Journal column suggesting Doctor Jill Biden stop referring to herself as doctor.

Even former first lady Michelle Obama joined the conversation, calling Dr. Biden a “terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride."

The former first lady came to the defense of Biden after a column in Friday's Wall Street Journal by essayist and former Northwestern lecturer Joseph Epstein, who said among other things: "Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware."

A spokesperson for Northwestern pointed out Epstein had not worked at the university for 17 years and called the comments about Biden "misogynistic."

A spokesperson for Dr. Biden called Epstein's column a "disgusting and sexist attack."

Biden herself addressed the issue, but stayed above the fray with this tweet last night: “Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal refuses to back down. Its Editorial Page editor in a column last night wrote: "These pages aren’t going to stop publishing provocative essays merely because they offend the new administration or the political censors in the media."

We should point out, as the Chicago Tribune also did, that the Associated Press stylebook, which many media outlets follow, calls for the use of “doctor” only for people who hold medical doctoral degrees.