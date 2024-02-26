Northwestern campus warned of shots fired; no injuries reported

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Northwestern University’s Evanston campus Sunday night, according to the university.

Shortly after 11 p.m., campus police were on scene near 70 Arts Circle Drive — near the Bienen School of Music — investigating reports of shots fired, according to university officials.

Around 11:44 p.m., police confirmed that no injuries were reported and issued an all clear.

Authorities also told those on campus to "continue to avoid the area," saying police were still on scene investigating.

An initial message sent to the university community about 10:53 p.m. said there was an "active threat" on campus and instructed people to "run, hide, fight."

A spokesperson for the university and campus police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Evanston police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In November, a similar message was sent out after a shot was fired outside the university’s Wieboldt Hall on its downtown campus.