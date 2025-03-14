Half of Northwestern’s dining halls close as food service workers walk off the job

The Brief Hundreds of Northwestern University food service workers are on strike, closing or limiting service at about half of the campus dining halls. Workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local One, are demanding higher wages, better health benefits, and increased pension contributions. Northwestern University says it has offered a 16% immediate raise, additional pay increases, and higher pension contributions, but workers say the offer isn’t enough.



Students at Northwestern University in Evanston pay some of the highest tuition in the country. And while their minds are being fed, their stomachs are going hungry—at least this week—as a strike has closed about half of the university’s cafeterias.

What we know:

Striking cafeteria and food service workers walked a picket line through the Northwestern University campus on Friday, past a number of the food halls that have been closed since Monday or are operating on limited service.

"Earlier this week, my coworkers and I walked out on strike because we believe we deserve a fair contract," said striking food service worker Veronica Reyes.

Some 500 Northwestern cooks, cashiers, baristas, dishwashers, and catering workers represented by UNITE HERE Local One have been without a contract since the end of August.

The workers are employed by England-based Compass Group, one of the largest food service companies in the world.

"We need fair wages," said UNITE HERE head Lou Weeks. "We need to make sure we’re maintaining really good health insurance. Workers need to be able to retire and not retire into poverty."

A number of Northwestern students joined the striking workers on the picket line to show their support.

"In the last few days, they’ve shut down half of the dining hall services," said Northwestern senior Julian Fefer. "These are services that we, as students, pay for. And we woke up one morning and all of a sudden had no food to grab in half of the dining halls. And I think students are mad about that."

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson for Northwestern University said the striking workers have been offered an immediate 16% raise plus back pay bonuses, as well as $7 an hour worth of raises during the duration of the contract and an 80% increase in pension contributions.

"We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution," the statement said.

The other side:

But striking food service worker Melissa Watkins said they need a better offer.

"Everyone is struggling paycheck to paycheck. We want them to see we’re just asking for fair wages—to be able to make a living and provide for our families and loved ones."

This is the first food service strike in Northwestern history.