Northwestern University issues shelter-in-place order after 2 shot at nearby beach

The campus of Northwestern University was put on lockdown Wednesday night after two people were shot at a nearby Evanston beach.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Evanston police responded to a call of shots fired at Clark Street Beach, which is just south of the Northwestern campus.

According to the school, the suspects fled north toward the campus after the shooting.

The school had issued a shelter-in-place order until further notice.

The two gunshot victims were both men and not students of Northwestern University, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody, and police say "there does not appear to be a continued threat."

Due to the shooting investigation, Sheridan Road is closed from Davis to Clark.

No further information was immediately available.