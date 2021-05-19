Northwestern University student sexually assaulted, police seek suspect

Evanston police are looking for someone suspected of attempting to sexually assault a Northwestern University student Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, according to Northwestern University police.

The suspect allegedly pushed the student to the ground and attempted to remove the student's pants, police said.

Police say a passerby intervened to help stop the attack. The suspect left the area and proceeded east on Clark Street before turning north on Chicago Avenue towards the school campus.

No description of the suspect was given.

If you have information regarding this incident, you can contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000 or Northwestern University Police Department at 847-491-3456. You may also file an anonymous report at 866-294-3545.