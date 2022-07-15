Number of people on ventilators due to COVID in Illinois is down

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more than 33,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

That number is likely much higher as more people are testing for COVID-19 with at-home tests.

There have also been 59 COVID deaths.

As of Thursday night, just over 1,400 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID, and the number of people on ventilators is down.

It is important to note that the CDC is once again recommending indoor mask usage in the Chicago area.

Dr. Michelle Prickett says although numbers are down, she is still concerned.

Chicago and Cook County are currently in a high transmission rating for the third time in four weeks