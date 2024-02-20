Nurses at UChicago Medicine may authorize strike over patient safety concerns

Nurses at UChicago Medicine were voting Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike.

At issue are what their union says are patient safety concerns stemming from chronic under-staffing.

Last month, the nurses held an informational picket outside UChicago Medicine. They say management hasn't made significant movement since.

Tuesday’s vote would authorize their bargaining team to call a strike if UChicago Medicine doesn't address under-staffing.

"Our patients depend on us to be alert and fast-acting and we cannot do that when we are exhausted. This has been an ongoing problem and each time we have tried to address these issues through our committees, there has been no enduring solution," said Amber Turi, an ICU nurse.

In a statement to FOX 32, the hospital network said: "The real work of reaching a contract can only be accomplished at the bargaining table, and UCMC is committed to continuing good-faith negotiations."