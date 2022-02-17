Expand / Collapse search
NW Indiana man charged with dealing crystal meth to narcotics detectives

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

HOBART, Ind. - A Hobart man faces felony charges for dealing crystal methamphetamine in Lake County, Indiana.

Zachary B. Childers, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning when police conducted a search warrant at his residence in the 3700 block of East 33rd Avenue, Hobart police said in a statement.

Childers was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation by Hobart Police Narcotics Detectives, the statement said.

According to police, detectives were able to purchase a total of 4.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Childers at his resident on two separate occasions.

Zachary B. Childers, 26. (Hobart Police Department)

Approximately 16.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun, packaging materials, meth smoking devices and other suspected controlled substances were recovered from Childers' residence as a result of the search warrant, police said.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office has charged Childers with a Level 2 felony of dealing in methamphetamine as well as two Level 5 felonies of dealing in methamphetamine, police said. Additional charges are being considered against Childers and are still under review.

Childers is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

Charges are pending against a second person who was arrested during the search warrant.