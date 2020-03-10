NW Side Catholic school cancels classes due to coronavirus contact

A Catholic girls school on the Northwest Side has canceled classes after a school member came into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Resurrection College Prep High School announced Tuesday morning that classes would be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday “abundance of caution” while crews performed a “deep cleaning.”

“We have the necessary equipment to do so and such a process takes two days,” the school said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The school, 7500 W. Talcott Ave., dismissed classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Resurrection College Prep is the fourth Chicago-area school to cancel classes over coronavirus fears.

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School canceled classes Monday after a parent of a student tested positive for the virus.

Loyola Academy, Illinois’ largest private high school, canceled classes for a second straight day Tuesday after administrators learned a student had come in contact with one of the state’s nearly dozen coronavirus patients.

Students and staff of Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood have been advised to quarantine themselves after a class aide tested positive for the disease. The school will be closed for the rest of this week.

As of Monday, more than 650 infections and 26 deaths had been reported in the United States.