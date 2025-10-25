Chicago crime: 1 killed, another hurt in shooting that led to NW Side crash, CPD says
SKOKIE, Ill. - A shooting on the city’s Northwest Side led to a crash and left one person dead and another in critical condition early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 4400 block of W. Augusta Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene around 5:22 a.m. after the occupants of a red Dodge Charger, driving westbound, were shot and their car crashed.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, was hit in the back and a 29-year-old male passenger was hit multiple times in the head.
Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
The 37-year-old died and the 29-year-old was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Area detectives are investigating.