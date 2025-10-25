Chicago crime: 1 killed, another hurt in shooting that led to NW Side crash, CPD says

The Brief Two people were shot while driving in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. One of the victims died at a hospital and the other was listed in critical condition.



A shooting on the city’s Northwest Side led to a crash and left one person dead and another in critical condition early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 4400 block of W. Augusta Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:22 a.m. after the occupants of a red Dodge Charger, driving westbound, were shot and their car crashed.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was hit in the back and a 29-year-old male passenger was hit multiple times in the head.

Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 37-year-old died and the 29-year-old was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.