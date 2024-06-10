NWSL attendance record set at Wrigley • CPD officer injured at Puerto Rico Fest • NASCAR street closures

Red Stars set NWSL attendance record but fall to Bay FC 2-1 at Wrigley Field

Bay FC got goals from Kiki Pickett and Joelle Anderson to beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in front of a National Women's Soccer League single-game record of 35,038 fans at Wrigley Field on Saturday night.

Penelope Hocking volleyed in a deflected cross for her fourth goal of the season three minutes into stoppage time for Chicago (5-6-1).

It was the first NWSL match at the home of the Chicago Cubs, and the grounds crew had to cover much of the infield and foul territory with grass. Maybelle Blair, a pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, delivered the match ball to mark the occasion.

Featured article

Chicago police officer injured by thrown bottle while dispersing crowd at Puerto Rican Fest

A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital after someone threw a bottle at her while dispersing a crowd at the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of W. Division Street.

A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital after someone threw a bottle at her while dispersing a crowd at the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of W. Division Street.

Featured article

NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Traffic plan, street closures

Road closures for the Chicago NASCAR Street race have begun.

The first of many closures started at midnight. Ida B. Wells is closed from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) says the course setup and breakdown has been reduced by six days, in comparison to last year.

Click here for a full timeline of street closures.

How the Pro Football Hall of Fame is making a special exception for Bears legend Steve McMichael

The NFL's Hall of Fame Game is less than two months away, which means football season is right around the corner as well.

Three former Chicago Bears are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael. McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears.

FOX 32's Lou Canellis got the chance to visit with the McMichael family and got an update on McMichael's Hall of Fame celebration.

The hall of fame is making a special exception for the Bears' legend.

Featured article

Kia recalls 463,000 Telluride SUVs amid fire hazard concerns, urges outdoor parking

Kia America is recalling approximately 463,000 Telluride SUVs from the 2020-2024 model years, urging owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until a fire hazard is resolved.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the front power seat motor in these Tellurides may overheat due to a stuck slide knob, potentially leading to a fire whether the vehicle is parked or being driven.

Kia decided on the recall on May 29, following reports of one under-seat fire and six incidents of localized melting in the seat tilt motor between August 2022 and March 2024. Fortunately, no injuries, crashes, or fatalities have been reported.

Featured article

Live News on Fox 32

Chicago Weather Forecast

What else we're watching today

The rape trial for Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. begins today in Kansas.

Chicago Public Schools celebrates the induction of 193 new resident teachers at 4:45 p.m.

The James Beard Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago.

New Jersey girl, 6, remembered as 'bubbly' with 'haunting beauty' following tragic badminton accident: family

The father of a 6-year-old New Jersey girl who died from head trauma after a freak accident involving a badminton racket on the final day of a family vacation recalled his daughter's "bubbly" personality and the afternoon their family changed forever.

Jesse Morgan, whose 6-year-old daughter Lucy unexpectedly died after playing with her siblings, shared with Fox News Digital memories about his daughter.

"Her personality was very bubbly and also reserved at times," he said. "Once you got to know her, she was very, very outspoken and a lot of fun. She was a tough kid and played soccer really hard."