O.J. Simpson to be cremated, brain won’t be offered for CTE research: lawyer

A lawyer for O.J. Simpson says the former NFL running back will be cremated, and his brain won't be donated for CTE research.

Simpson’s body will be cremated in Las Vegas on Tuesday, with his longtime attorney Malcolm LaVergne telling the New York Post that he signed off on the paperwork for the Hall of Fame player’s cremation.

This latest news follows Simpson’s death last week after a battle with cancer.

LaVergne also explained to the news outlet that Simpson’s family was opposed to scientists studying the All-Pro running back’s brain to determine if he suffered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated head injuries affecting many retired football players who suffered multiple concussions during their careers.

Symptoms of CTE include cognitive impairment (trouble thinking and memory loss), impulsive behavior and aggression, mood disorders, and motor symptoms like problems with walking and balance, the Mayo Clinic notes.

CTE symptoms don't develop right after a head injury. Experts believe that they develop over years or decades after repeated head trauma.

The attorney added that Simpson’s four children still have to sign off on the cremation paperwork, but did not share what his kids plan to do with his ashes, the New York Post reported.

In 1994, Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was later acquitted of the murder a year later in 1995 but was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil case, resulting in him owing the Brown and Goldman families a $33.5 million judgment.

An attorney for the Goldman family told the news outlet People that the family has not seen the money. Citing the Las Vegas Review-Journal , LaVergne stated that he would work to prevent the Goldman family from getting a payout.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.
















