Oak Brook nurse assistant charged with identity theft, exploiting the elderly

A Chicago woman who works as a nurse assistant in west suburban Oak Brook allegedly stole the credit card information of two patients.

Shuton Threatt, 35, was charged with aggravated financial exploitation of the elderly and aggravated financial identity theft, according to Oak Brook police.

Over the course of a one-month period, the Oak Brook Care employee allegedly stole the credit card information of a 62-year-old man and 83-year-old woman and made fraudulent purchases, police said.

Threatt's bond was set at $2,500, according to DuPage County court records.

Her next court date is Sept. 3.